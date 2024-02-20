Dance-A-Thon For Acres Of Hope

A Grass Valley business is holding a dance-a-thon Friday evening to raise money to reduce homeleness. Acres of Hope, based in Auburn, but also with Nevada County clients, is a long-term, faith-based, housing program for women and children. They live in cottages for up to two years. Officials say the program walks families through the process of change, healing, and growth that they need to completely overcome cycles of homelessness, trauma, addiction, and poverty. But Minister of Communication and Church relations, Jackie Turner, told Tom Fitzsimmons, on KNCO’s On the Town, that there are a lot of costs to handle, since they’re open 365 days a year, seven days a week…

click to listen to Jackie Turner

So you can help out, and also have fun, at the dance-a-thon at the Training Zone. Lori Trowbridge works in the Kids’ Zone. She says there are all styles of music to choose from and it goes to a very worthwhile organization…

click to listen to Lori Trowbridge

The dance-a-thon is Friday evening, from 5:30 to 7:30. There are two sessions, which cost 15 dollars each.