Dark Sky Ordinance Discussed Again

About 15 months since it was first brought up, the Nevada City City Planning Commission recently held a more detailed discussion of what sections should be included in a so-called Dark Sky Ordinance. They first agreed on the actual name. It would be called “Dark Sky Exterior Lighting Standards”. City Planner Lisa McCandless told the Commission that one section would need to provide clarity for builders…

McCandless also mentioned the need for another section that would outline notable exemptions to the ordinance. That might include gas stations and holiday lighting. Meanwhile, Commission Chair Tom Nigh said it’s been indicated to him that the intention of such an ordinance would not be enforcement or criminalization of violations. And he also was concerned about the potential for disrupting residential harmony…

McCandless said the ordinance would also need to specify a phase-in period and a conformance timeline. The Chamber of Commerce has also weighed in. And it recommends that discussion regarding exterior roofline lighting in the downtown area by considered closely, with possibly an expansion of what’s currently allowed. There is no indication at this time when specific wording for the ordinance will be completed and when it might be approved and take effect.