Darkhorse Development Moving Forward

After more than a decade of legal wrangling and ownership changes, it looks like construction of a luxury subdivision is beginning soon in Lake of the Pines. A Washington State-based development company, Harbor Custom Development, has announced the purchase of 36 out of 66 lots at the Darkhorse Golf Course. President and CEO Sterling Griffin says urban flight from the Bay Area and Silicon Valley to the less-populated bedroom communities provides for a steady stream of move up buyers…

Griffin says the company anticipates commencing construction in the second quarter of the year, with four and five-bedroom homes priced from 900-thousand to one-point-two million dollars…

The initial 36 parcels were acquired for four-point-nine million dollars. Griffin says the plan is to acquire 64 developed lots for a total of nine-point-one million dollars, with completion in the next month.