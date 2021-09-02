Data Issue Produces Inaccurate Small Number of New Cases

This morning’s relatively small number of 9 or 10 newly reported COVID cases is not accurate. During a discussion Wednesday afternoon, Public Health Director, Jill Blake, said it is the second time in recent weeks that there has been a data transmission problem from the state to the county system and the number posted Wednesday evening’s number is not correct.

That being said, Blake referred to the large number reported on Monday and Tuesday. Out of 320 cases, she said the number of children testing positive is alarming.

Blake says Public Health is supporting the schools any way possible, including offering vaccinations and testing at Nevada Union high School following an increase in cases. She says a concern is that children were relatively untouched early in the pandemic, but the Delta Variant has changed everything. Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Kellerman has referred to the effects of the variant as getting people “sicker quicker.”

Blake also points out it is difficult to contain an outbreak to just one school.

Blake is also urging people that feel symptomatic to get tested and isolate as much as possible until the test results are returned.