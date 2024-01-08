< Back to All News

Date Set For Final Supes Idaho Maryland Hearing

Posted: Jan. 8, 2024 2:05 PM PST

A hearing date has been set for Nevada County Supervisors to have their final say on a proposal to re-open the Idaho Maryland Mine. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says it begins at 9am on Thursday, February 15th and could run as late as 5pm. And it could also continue one more day, on February 16th…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

That’s in the Board chambers at the Rood Center…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

Planning Commission members agreed with county staff that the proposal had too many inconsistencies with quality of life goals of the General Land Use Plan. But before Supervisors could consider the recommendation last fall, Rise Gold filed a petition claiming they still had vested mining rights, even though operations ceased in the 1950’s. That was rejected by the Board last month with a new hearing date now set to consider the EIR and whether to grant a conditional use permit. But this won’t likely be the final decision on the fate of the project. The courts are expected to have the final say.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha