Date Set For Final Supes Idaho Maryland Hearing

A hearing date has been set for Nevada County Supervisors to have their final say on a proposal to re-open the Idaho Maryland Mine. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says it begins at 9am on Thursday, February 15th and could run as late as 5pm. And it could also continue one more day, on February 16th…

That’s in the Board chambers at the Rood Center…

Planning Commission members agreed with county staff that the proposal had too many inconsistencies with quality of life goals of the General Land Use Plan. But before Supervisors could consider the recommendation last fall, Rise Gold filed a petition claiming they still had vested mining rights, even though operations ceased in the 1950’s. That was rejected by the Board last month with a new hearing date now set to consider the EIR and whether to grant a conditional use permit. But this won’t likely be the final decision on the fate of the project. The courts are expected to have the final say.