< Back to All News

Davies Named to Fair Hall of Fame

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

The Nevada County Fair has announced its Hall of Fame inductee for this year…

Listen to Wendy Oaks 1

Fairgrounds Information Officer Wendy Oaks says Davies is a fifth-generation local rancher who lives on the family’s Dipper Valley Ranch in Nevada City, and since retiring from her county job, Davies has been dedicated to supporting agriculture. She’s been visiting the fair since she was a child, and currently serves as a Farm Bureau director. Oaks even has a quote from Davies…

Listen to Wendy Oaks 2

Davies will be inducted as part of the fair’s opening ceremonies on August 8. She’ll also receive a portrait donated by Shaffers Originals of Grass Valley.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha