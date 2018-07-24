Davies Named to Fair Hall of Fame

The Nevada County Fair has announced its Hall of Fame inductee for this year…

Fairgrounds Information Officer Wendy Oaks says Davies is a fifth-generation local rancher who lives on the family’s Dipper Valley Ranch in Nevada City, and since retiring from her county job, Davies has been dedicated to supporting agriculture. She’s been visiting the fair since she was a child, and currently serves as a Farm Bureau director. Oaks even has a quote from Davies…

Davies will be inducted as part of the fair’s opening ceremonies on August 8. She’ll also receive a portrait donated by Shaffers Originals of Grass Valley.

–gf