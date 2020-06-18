Day Camps for Kids Registration Open

Finally some good news for parents of school age children around Western Nevada County. Nevada City Parks and Recreation is offering supervised day camp activities beginning after the 4th of July weekend. Parks and Recreation Manager Dawn Zydonis says registration is now open for three offerings.

Camp sizes are limited and require prepayment with the registration forms. Zydonis says all camps are at Seaman’s Lodge in Pioneer Park and social distancing will be in place.

Registraion for camps is available at NevadaCityCa.gov the link is on the homepage.

Zydonis was also hoping to be able to open the swimming pool soon, but that timeline is still uncertain.

In order to open the pool the city will have to invest money into making the pool safe for both employees and the public by adding plexiglass partions and other modifications. Zydonis does says she has part-time staff ready to be lifeguards if she gets the go ahead, but keeping teens on hold all summer is a challenge.