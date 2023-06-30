< Back to All News

Day Users Should Arrive Early At Scotts Flat Lake

Posted: Jun. 30, 2023 12:48 AM PDT

Camping spaces are, as usual, already fully booked for the Fourth of July weekend at Scotts Flat Lake. But with more recreationists staying away from the South Yuba River, due to the high and treacherous flows, that means there’s an even greater surge for day users as well. NID Recreation Manager Monica Reyes says the lake is still full. But it also means the sandy beaches are underwater, considerably shrinking what’s available, compared to recent summers…

click to listen to Monica Reyes

And because it’s first-come first-served, Reyes says to plan ahead and arrive early to get your spot, or no later than 10 to 10:30am. That includes for sunbathing, wading and swimming, picnics, and, especially, boating and kayaking…

click to listen to Monica Reyes

But Reyes says there continues to be more availability Monday through Thursday, although not this particular Monday and Tuesday, with many people having a four-day weekend. And since it’s a five-mile drive off Highway 20 to get to the lake, signs will be placed just off the highway, if day use capacity is full.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha