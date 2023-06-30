Day Users Should Arrive Early At Scotts Flat Lake

Camping spaces are, as usual, already fully booked for the Fourth of July weekend at Scotts Flat Lake. But with more recreationists staying away from the South Yuba River, due to the high and treacherous flows, that means there’s an even greater surge for day users as well. NID Recreation Manager Monica Reyes says the lake is still full. But it also means the sandy beaches are underwater, considerably shrinking what’s available, compared to recent summers…

And because it’s first-come first-served, Reyes says to plan ahead and arrive early to get your spot, or no later than 10 to 10:30am. That includes for sunbathing, wading and swimming, picnics, and, especially, boating and kayaking…

But Reyes says there continues to be more availability Monday through Thursday, although not this particular Monday and Tuesday, with many people having a four-day weekend. And since it’s a five-mile drive off Highway 20 to get to the lake, signs will be placed just off the highway, if day use capacity is full.