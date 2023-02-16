< Back to All News

Daylight Business Break-In Surprises GVPD

Posted: Feb. 16, 2023 12:21 PM PST

The Grass Valley Police Department says it doesn’t normally handle more than a handful of burglary incidents a year. And Lieutenant Brian Blakemore says to get a report of an attempt during daytime hours is even more rare. He says employees were opening up their salon business, Tuesday morning, on Bank Street, when they found 26-year-old Raymond Picard inside. Picard, whom Blakemore says was homeless, had managed to pry open the front door…

click to listen to Lt Blakemore

And Blakemore says it appears that this was not an isolated burglary attempt for Picard…

click to listen to Lt Blakemore

Blakemore says the District Attorney’s Office is reviewing whether it has sufficient evidence to charge Picard with other break-in attempts. But right now, he’s charged with one felony count of burglary. Blakemore says he’s also charged with felony vandalism, since damage to the salon was more than 400 dollars.

