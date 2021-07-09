Daytime Highs Mostly Above Normal This Summer

So far, this is shaping up as being one of the hottest summers on record for Nevada County. National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Rowe says since June first all but five days in the Grass Valley-Nevada City area have had above-normal daytime highs. Another Excessive Heat Warning is in effect, from noon Friday and through Monday evening…

Rowe says the overall average high for this period is also eight-degrees above the historic norm. Also, the temperature gap between here and the valley is not as pronounced as you might expect or hope for…

The hottest days of this latest heatwave are Saturday and Sunday before temperatures start dropping again on Monday. But Rowe says he still doesn’t see any daytime highs at or below-normal on the horizon.