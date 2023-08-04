Deadheads Gathering At Jerry Bash

Deadheads are still very numerous in Nevada County. And they’re getting ready for their annual tribal gathering on Saturday, at Pioneer Park, for the 27th annual Jerry Bash. It began just a year after the passing of Grateful Dead leader Jerry Garcia, at age 53, on August 9th, 1995. Event Director Christian Gutt says it features some of the area’s best musicians, with the Deadbeats always the headlining band…

The Deadbeats have been performing nearly as long as the Grateful Dead played live, or 30 years as of next year. Gutt says the lineup also includes Joe Craven and Painted Mandolin, who can play a long list of Garcia favorites. There’s also the Grateful Riders, a tribute to New Riders of the Purple Sage, who toured a lot with the Dead back in the day…

Garcia was born on August first. The Jerry Bash is Saturday from two to 10pm at Pioneer Park.