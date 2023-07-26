< Back to All News

Deadline Extended For FEMA Storms Help

The deadline to apply for snowmaggeden financial assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been extended another month or so. Nevada County Senior Administrative Analyst Heather Heckler says it’s now September first. Originally, applications were only being accepted for about a month after FEMA added the county to the list of winter-storm impacted counties, just a few weeks ago…

Reimbursement of costs could include home repairs, rental assistance for temporary housing, and essential personal property loss, such as appliances and assistive technology. Also, disaster-related medical and dental care, transportation, childcare, moving and storage expenses, and unemployment benefits. Heckler says there’s also a way for businesses to get help…

Residents can apply online at “disaster assistance dot-gov”, download the FEMA app, or call 1-800-621-3362. Also, the local assistance centers will be open for an additional Saturday, which is this weekend. For western county residents, that’s at Bear River High School, from 9am to 7pm. So far, FEMA has already paid out nearly 70-thousand dollars.

