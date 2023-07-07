< Back to All News

Deadline To Apply For Sheriff’s Community Academy Near

Posted: Jul. 7, 2023 12:39 AM PDT

The application deadline is nearing if you want to participate in the third annual Community Academy, hosted by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. The Academy is headed up by Reserve Deputy Annica Hagadon. Speaking on KNCO’s On the Town, she says it’s the brainchild of Sheriff Shannan Moon. It’s a free 12-week course designed to create a deeper partnership with residents…

click to listen to Annica Hagadon

Hagadon says the Academy also provides deputies and staff with an opportunity to get to know residents, so they can remain responsive to needs and attitudes…

click to listen to Annica Hagadon

The Community Academy is described as a dynamic learning environment. The Department says classes will provide a fun and engaging way to educate and develop positive relationships with its citizens. This year’s Academy runs from August 16th to November first. The application deadline is July 16th. You must be at least 18 years old and live or work in the county.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha