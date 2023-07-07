Deadline To Apply For Sheriff’s Community Academy Near

The application deadline is nearing if you want to participate in the third annual Community Academy, hosted by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. The Academy is headed up by Reserve Deputy Annica Hagadon. Speaking on KNCO’s On the Town, she says it’s the brainchild of Sheriff Shannan Moon. It’s a free 12-week course designed to create a deeper partnership with residents…

Hagadon says the Academy also provides deputies and staff with an opportunity to get to know residents, so they can remain responsive to needs and attitudes…

The Community Academy is described as a dynamic learning environment. The Department says classes will provide a fun and engaging way to educate and develop positive relationships with its citizens. This year’s Academy runs from August 16th to November first. The application deadline is July 16th. You must be at least 18 years old and live or work in the county.