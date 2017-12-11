Deadlines Loom for Holiday Mailing

If you are mailing packages for the holidays, this is a critical week to send them to make sure they get to their destination before Christmas…

Postmaster General Megan Brennan says if you are shipping a package overseas, you might want to get those in the mail today. If you are sending a card, December 19 is the deadline, which is a week from tomorrow. Brennan says there’s now a way you can track your mail, called ‘Informed Delivery’…

And, another tip from Brennan, don’t guess at the zip code. You can look up zip codes on the Postal Service website, but she also says no zip code, is better than a wrong zip code.

–gf