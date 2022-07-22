Dealing with Mosquitos, Ticks, Snakes and Heat

As the heat continues in Nevada County people tend to spend more time outdoors and wear lighter clothing including shorts, short sleeves swimsuits. With more exposed skin the chance of a skin related issue also increases. Irritation and illness can be caused by plants, animals, and the sun. Recently mosquitos in Placer County have been identified as potentially carrying Yellow Fever and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital President and CEO Dr. Scott Neeley, says insect born illness such as Lime Disease and Babesiosis, transmitted by ticks, are potential issues in the area because insects are abundant.

Using effective repellents and keeping skin covered are recommended to help prevent insect bites. Reducing standing water sources or introducing mosquito fish into ponds and fountains can help control the reproduction of mosquitoes.

Snake bites especially rattlesnakes are also handled on a relatively consistent basis. Dr. Neeley says though a patient may present with a snake bite locally, the treatment is stored regionally.

And with the temperatures in the 90s heat issues are another concern. Dr. Neeley reminds people that sweat, and perspiration are evaporated to keep the body cool; but the systems move quickly to heat exhaustion, and on to heat stroke, if out of balance.

If you or someone you are with begins to exhibit confusion and or illness because of the heat, seek immediate medical assistance.

Staying out of the heat of the day is the best bet, but Dr. Neeley has several suggestions if you do need to work or recreate outside.

Limit alcohol consumption as alcohol can increase dehydration.

Regardless of the emergency, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital is ready to help Nevada County residents and visitors.