Death of 62-Year-Old Grass Valley Man Suspicious

Posted: Mar. 1, 2021 4:53 PM PST

Grass Valley Police are trying to determine whether the death of a man found at a laundromat over the weekend was due to murder. Police Sergeant Dan Kimbrough says it was called in early Saturday morning…

Kimbrough says 62-year-old Steven Drews, of Grass Valley, was found, still alive, next to his car, with a major head wound. Drews was transported to the hospital, where he died. Kimbrough says, right now, the death is being treated as at least “suspicious”…

Kimbrough says an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death.

