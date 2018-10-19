Death Penalty Decision In Vet Murder Nearing

Still no decision yet on whether to have Nevada County’s first death penalty case in a number of years. Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says the suspects in the murder of Vietnam War veteran Stan Norman are eligible because the charges include a special allegation…

52-year-old Sean Bryant and 42-year-old Michael McCauley are accused of killing Norman in April, whose bones were found in a burn pile on Sadie D Drive. Walsh says he’s also talked to one of the suspects’ attorneys who could have important information…

Walsh says a decision is likely around the time of the next court date, which is November 15th. Bryant and McCauley are not from the local area. Walsh says they’re from out of the state and met Norman through a veterans organization.