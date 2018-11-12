< Back to All News

Death Toll Continues To Rise From Camp Fire

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 1:39 PM PST

The death toll from the Camp Fire is now at 29. The estimated acreage has climbed to over 113-thousand, with 25-percent containment, according to the latest update from CalFire. Six-thousand-453 homes and 260 commercial structures have been destroyed, with 15-thousand-500 structures still threatened. And 228 people are still unaccounted for. Meanwhile, CalFire spokeswomen Erica Bain hoped to see the containment level go up, with the Red Flag warning now lifted…

And even though it’s not as hot this time of year, and temperatures become frigid at night, Bain says that’s not made much difference…

Bain says the latest estimate for full containment is November 30th. Around four-thousand-500 firefighters are still fighting the blaze.

