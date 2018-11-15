Death Toll to 56 in Camp Fire

It’s now been one week since a spark ignited the Camp Fire in Butte County, and the death and devastation in its path continues to be staggering. New numbers just released have the fire at 140-thousand acres, and 40 percent contained. Butte County Sheriff Corey Honea says more human remains were recovered yesterday…

Listen to Corey Honea 1

He says six of the eight were inside structures–two were outside apparently trying to flee the fire. Another 130 are missing. There was some good news, though..

Listen to Corey Honea 2

But the losses continue to mount. Over ten thousand stuctures have been destroyed, including 8650 single-family homes. Over 52-thousand people have been evacuated, 1385 people are staying in shelters, and some of those people have gotten sick from an outbreak of norovirus.

–gf