Death Toll to 56 in Camp Fire

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 8:08 AM PST

It’s now been one week since a spark ignited the Camp Fire in Butte County, and the death and devastation in its path continues to be staggering. New numbers just released have the fire at 140-thousand acres, and 40 percent contained. Butte County Sheriff Corey Honea says more human remains were recovered yesterday…

He says six of the eight were inside structures–two were outside apparently trying to flee the fire. Another 130 are missing. There was some good news, though..

But the losses continue to mount. Over ten thousand stuctures have been destroyed, including 8650 single-family homes. Over 52-thousand people have been evacuated, 1385 people are staying in shelters, and some of those people have gotten sick from an outbreak of norovirus.

