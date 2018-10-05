Debate Students Featured at Forum

The final League of Women Voters Forum of the November Election season took place Thursday evening at the Rood Center. The eleven statewide propositions were introduced, and pros and cons were presented by a number of members of the League. An intersting change in the regular proceedings, was the inclusion of high school debate students to present Proposition 6 and Proposition 10.

Proposition 6 would repeal the gas tax.

Linden Lovett spoke in support.

Listen to Linden Lovett

Hagen Noyes spoke against repealing the tax.

Listen to Hagen Noyes

Proposition 10 addresses rent control.

Evelyn Grandfield argued in support of the Proposition.

Listen to Evelyn Grandfield

Brenden Ulmos agued against Prop 10 saying it hurts development.

Listen to Brenden Ulmos

Regarding both propositions, the students were assigned which side of the argument they wouild support. Their arguments did not necessarily reflect their personal opinions.

The League of Women Voters hosts the election forum series each election year as part of their educational outreach program.