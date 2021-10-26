< Back to All News

Debris Burn Suspension Lifted Earlier

Posted: Oct. 26, 2021 12:18 AM PDT

To no one’s surprise, the recent heavy weather has also meant the lifting of the seasonal burning suspension in the Nevada, Yuba, and Placer County foothills. That’s about three weeks sooner than a year ago. The previous two years, the suspension wasn’t lifted until mid-and-late November. But Cal Fire Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge says they’ll continue to have peak staffing, for now…

Open burning means a permit is no longer required. But you must still check with your local Air Quality District to make sure the weather conditions allow it. Eldridge also reminds property owners to make sure vegetation dries out before burning it, among other guidelines…

Also clear ten feet around piles down to bare soil and have a shovel and a water source nearby. Eldridge says this is a good time of year to get rid of debris, with weather conditions usually more favorable. You should avoid allowing materials to pile up by next spring, when the job can be more overwhelming.

