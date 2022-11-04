Debris Burning Suspension Lifted

Thanks, in part, to this week’s precipitation and colder temperatures, the outdoor burning ban has been lifted by Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. It had been in place since May 23rd. A year ago, it was lifted on October 26th. Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge says good firefighting resources and staffing is another factor. And, of course, you need to check each day to make sure it’s a permissable burn day and you always need a permit. Eldridge says applying for a permit also includes watching a mandatory video online which reviews burning requirements and safety tips. Also, make sure the piles you didn’t get around to disposing of, while the ban was in place, have been kept dry…

click to listen to Mary Eldridge

Eldridge says dry piles are also important in minimizing the smoke nuisance…

click to listen to Mary Eldridge

Also a reminder that outdoor burning is still prohibited year-round inside the city limits of Nevada City and Grass Valley. And with fireplaces and woodstoves now in use more, Eldridge also reminds residents to make sure there’s proper ash disposal. That includes using a metal container and keeping such a container on concrete. Also, minimize soot in chimney flus.