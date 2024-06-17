< Back to All News

Debris Burning Suspension Now In Effect

Posted: Jun. 17, 2024 12:08 AM PDT

Starting June 17th, the seasonal residential landscape debris burning suspension is being imposed by Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. A year ago, it was almost July before Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge was talking about it…

But Eldridge is reminding residents to not let up on activities that create more defensible space. That means clearing all dead or dying vegetation at least 100 feet from structures. And you should also do it before 10am…

Other tips include landscaping with fire-resistant plants and non-flammable ground cover. And find alternative ways to dispose of debris, like chipping or hauling it to a biomass energy or green waste facility. Nevada County also continues to have more greenwaste dropoff events, thanks to additional grant funding. Cal Fire may also issue restricted temporary burning permits, if there’s an essential reason, due to public health and safety.

