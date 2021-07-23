Debunking Vaccine Myths and Misinformation

With vaccination rates stagnating in Nevada County while COVID case rates seem to be climbing, why are some residents hesitant to get vaccinated? Chief Medical Officer at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Dr. Jeff Rosenburg says a lot of misinformation is out about the virus as well as the vaccines. The Dr. says first hand experience, as well as research, provides facts about COVID.

He says its a myth that the vaccine impacts the genetic structure of people who get immunized.

Rosenburg also states that statistics show that the number of vaccine related complications are low, and effectiveness is high.

With the Nevada County Fair and school starting in August, and large groups of people gathering in close proximity; Rosenburg, like most local health practitioners, encourages anyone age 12 and over to get vaccinated.