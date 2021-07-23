< Back to All News

Debunking Vaccine Myths and Misinformation

Posted: Jul. 23, 2021 12:36 AM PDT

With vaccination rates stagnating in Nevada County while COVID case rates seem to be climbing, why are some residents hesitant to get vaccinated? Chief Medical Officer at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Dr. Jeff Rosenburg says a lot of misinformation is out about the virus as well as the vaccines. The Dr. says first hand experience, as well as research, provides facts about COVID.

 

He says its a myth that the vaccine impacts the genetic structure of people who get immunized.

 

Rosenburg also states that statistics show that the number of vaccine related complications are low, and effectiveness is high.

With the Nevada County Fair and school starting in August, and large groups of people gathering in close proximity; Rosenburg, like most local health practitioners, encourages anyone age 12 and over to get vaccinated.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha