Today is December 10 and if you are a property owner, you know what that means. Property taxes are due today or you’ll face a penalty. Money collected goes to county services, and also special districts like fire and cemetery districts, which are listed on your property tax bill. N-I-D is not included. Payments must be postmarked today, which means 5pm at the post office. You have until midnight tonight if paying electronically.

–gf