Decision Delayed On Ending Landline Service

Posted: Apr. 18, 2024 12:25 PM PDT

Still no decision yet on whether AT and T will be ending traditional copper landline service sometime this year. Meanwhile, customers recently received another letter, with the company saying they can keep their existing service while they work toward bringing newer, reliable, and affordable voice service in the years ahead. But Jeff Thorsby, the Chief of Staff at the Nevada County Board of Supervisors Office, says customers should not interpret that as indicating AT and T plans to allow landline service for that long. Meanwhile, he says the California Public Utilities Commission is still seeking more feedback about the proposal…

Thorsby says that also allows more time for companies to apply to replace AT and T as the carrier of last resort for landline service. But he says he doesn’t expect anyone will come forward…

AT and T has also stated that they won’t end landline service where people have no alternative services available, such as cell phone plans. But Thorsby says even where cell phone service is offered, reception can be spotty in the foothills. And the concern is that a number of county residents will lose communication during an emergency.

