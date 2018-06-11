< Back to All News

Decision Time This Week Bridgeport Bridge

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 12:18 AM PDT

Whether restoration of the Bridgeport covered bridge can begin this summer should be known no later than Friday. That’s the constitutional deadline for a state budget to be passed by the Legislature. Late last month, Nevada County Supervisors learned that, because of higher-than-expected construction bids, another 2-point-8 million dollars in state funding was needed. Supervisor Hank Weston, who’s been helping push the project for years, says the Budget Conference Committee will consider the matter…

click to listen to Hank Weston

Weston says supporters have done what they can to influence the Committee. That includes a letter being sent by Supervisors and local legislative representatives Brian Dahle and Ted Gaines speaking up on behalf of the additional funding…

click to listen to Hank Weston

The project has had its ups and downs in the Legislature. Just two years ago, the Assembly Budget Subcommittee rejected a request from the State Parks Department for another 2-point-6 million dollars that could have allowed work to begin a year sooner.

