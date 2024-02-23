< Back to All News

Deer Creek Bridge Replacement Beginning

Posted: Feb. 23, 2024 12:45 AM PST

Construction of the new Nevada Street Bridge over Deer Creek in Nevada City is finally getting underway. And Community Risk Reduction Officer, Evan McLenithan, says that also means the full closure of the lower portion of the street, at the bridge crossing…

click to listen to Evan McLenithan

Last summer, the City Council approved a seven-point-six million dollar contract for the project…

click to listen to Evan McLenithan

Underground utility work will be the first phase. After that, demolition and replacement will begin. The project is expected to be completed by early November, with progress updates available on the city’s website. The street closure will remain in place during the entire time. You can check for alternative routes on a map that’s also on the website. Detour signage will be in place, with pedestrian access provided around the work area.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha