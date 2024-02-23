Deer Creek Bridge Replacement Beginning

Construction of the new Nevada Street Bridge over Deer Creek in Nevada City is finally getting underway. And Community Risk Reduction Officer, Evan McLenithan, says that also means the full closure of the lower portion of the street, at the bridge crossing…

Last summer, the City Council approved a seven-point-six million dollar contract for the project…

Underground utility work will be the first phase. After that, demolition and replacement will begin. The project is expected to be completed by early November, with progress updates available on the city’s website. The street closure will remain in place during the entire time. You can check for alternative routes on a map that’s also on the website. Detour signage will be in place, with pedestrian access provided around the work area.