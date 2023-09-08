Coming off of what they’re calling a “hugely successful” Jerry Bash a month ago, the Miners Foundry is now hosting its third annual Deer Creek Music Festival, at Pioneer Park, on Saturday. Marketing Director Kat Kress says the idea originated with Nevada County native, Mark DeMartini. He proposed an event geared toward those who love the county’s many musicians…

click to listen to Kat Kress

Kress says the performers include bands from prior years, along with some new acts. That includes Chris Heckman, the Brett Shady Band, Kurrency King and One Love Nation, Hattie Craven and the Moon Howlers, the Banner Mountain Blues Band, and the ever-popular Tim High and the Mighty, with special guest Bob Woods. You can find more information about them on the festival website…

click to listen to Kat Kress

There will also be laser light shows and, of course, plenty of food and drink vendors. The Deer Creek Music Festival is Saturday from 2 to 10pm at Pioneer Park. Tickets are 25 dollars in advance and 30 dollars at the gate. And, as with all their events, it’s also a fundraiser for the Miners Foundry.