Defensible Space Complaints Up, Inspectors Down

Creating enough defensible space is important when it comes to preventing a wildfire from spreading, but who is enforcing those defensible space rules? Fire Marshal Terry McMahon with the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District says they have a shortage of fire inspectors right now…

He says they usually have four inspectors, but are down to two right now, and hope to fill those positions soon. McMahon says working with property owners can be difficult sometimes, so you have to have decent negotiating skills…

In most cases, a hundred feet of cleared vegetation from a structure is considered proper defensible space. With insurance companies now more reluctant to renew policies in areas with high fire danger, proper defensible space is becoming more of a priority for both homeowners and neighbors.

