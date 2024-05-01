Defensible Space Inspections Begin Nevada City

Nevada City is also gearing up for wildfire season, starting on May first, with annual defensible space inspections of all parcels within the city limits. And it also now involves their new Office of Emergency Services. Community Risk and Reduction Officer, Evan McLenithan, says this year they really want to increase the focus on education and awareness. They have a new software called Fire Aside…

McLenithan says Fire Aside will aid Nevada City in ensuring properties are in compliance with the defensible space ordinance that’s aligned with Cal Fire and Nevada County standards. And, thanks to additional staffing, they also hope to complete inspections by the end of the month, instead of around two months, or before the summer heat arrives…

In addition, Nevada City is also offering resources and incentives to promote preparedness. Residents will be receiving the “Ready, Set, Go” handbook. And the city is also once again offering reimbursements of up to 100-dollars for home hardening projects for 100 homes.