< Back to All News

Del Oro Theatre Is Up For Sale

Posted: Dec. 19, 2022 5:47 PM PST

The Del Oro Theatre has been listed for sale for the last month or so by Sierra Theaters. Michael and Azriel LaMarca have been operating it, along with Michael’s inlaws, Mike and Barbara Getz, who want to retire. They also want to step away from the Sutton Cinema, where they lease the building. Michael LaMarca says the pandemic really had a profound impact on the movie theatre industry over the last three years…

click to listen to Michael LaMarca

LaMarca says the industry has been recovering this year, but there’s still a lack of product…

click to listen to Michael LaMarca

The LaMarca and Getz families have owned and operated theatres in the area since 1979 and they say they intend to find a buyer who will continue to bring the movie-going experience to the county at the Del Oro. The theatre was also recently refurbished, including the marquee. It opened in 1942. The pandemic was a factor in the closing of their third theatre, Sierra Cinemas.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha