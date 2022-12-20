Del Oro Theatre Is Up For Sale

The Del Oro Theatre has been listed for sale for the last month or so by Sierra Theaters. Michael and Azriel LaMarca have been operating it, along with Michael’s inlaws, Mike and Barbara Getz, who want to retire. They also want to step away from the Sutton Cinema, where they lease the building. Michael LaMarca says the pandemic really had a profound impact on the movie theatre industry over the last three years…

LaMarca says the industry has been recovering this year, but there’s still a lack of product…

The LaMarca and Getz families have owned and operated theatres in the area since 1979 and they say they intend to find a buyer who will continue to bring the movie-going experience to the county at the Del Oro. The theatre was also recently refurbished, including the marquee. It opened in 1942. The pandemic was a factor in the closing of their third theatre, Sierra Cinemas.