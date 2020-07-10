Del Oro Theatre May Close Again

It’s perhaps the only movie theatre that reopened in the Sacramento region, a couple of weeks ago, as the state entered Phase Three of reopenings. But a lot has changed since then and the Del Oro Theatre in Grass Valley may not stay open much longer. However, Sierra Theaters Vice-President Azriel LaMarca says it’ll likely be due more to financial factors than the recent re-closures from the coronavirus case surge…

click to listen to Azriel LaMarca

LaMarca says she’s not sure if the Del Oro will be able to stay open beyond next Thursday, the 16th…

click to listen to Azriel LaMarca

But LaMarca says only a few people have been trickling in. When the Del Oro reopened, other theatres were expected to follow in July, with new movies, notably “Tenet” and “Mulan”, expected to be released. Those premieres have been pushed back until at least August. For what might be the last week, for now, the Del Oro is now featuring just three previous releases, twice a day: “The Empire Strikes Back”, “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”, as well as “The Black Panther”. The Sierra and Sutton Cinemas, also owned by Sierra Theatres, remain closed.