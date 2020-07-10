< Back to All News

Del Oro Theatre May Close Again

Posted: Jul. 10, 2020 2:00 PM PDT

It’s perhaps the only movie theatre that reopened in the Sacramento region, a couple of weeks ago, as the state entered Phase Three of reopenings. But a lot has changed since then and the Del Oro Theatre in Grass Valley may not stay open much longer. However, Sierra Theaters Vice-President Azriel LaMarca says it’ll likely be due more to financial factors than the recent re-closures from the coronavirus case surge…

click to listen to Azriel LaMarca

LaMarca says she’s not sure if the Del Oro will be able to stay open beyond next Thursday, the 16th…

click to listen to Azriel LaMarca

But LaMarca says only a few people have been trickling in. When the Del Oro reopened, other theatres were expected to follow in July, with new movies, notably “Tenet” and “Mulan”, expected to be released. Those premieres have been pushed back until at least August. For what might be the last week, for now, the Del Oro is now featuring just three previous releases, twice a day: “The Empire Strikes Back”, “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”, as well as “The Black Panther”. The Sierra and Sutton Cinemas, also owned by Sierra Theatres, remain closed.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha