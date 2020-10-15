< Back to All News

Del Oro Theatre Reopening Friday

Posted: Oct. 15, 2020 12:29 AM PDT

The reopening date for the only movie theatre in the Grass Valley-Nevada City area that’s been open at all during the pandemic has been set. Friday night, the Del Oro Theatre will be featuring two new films, “Tenet” and the Robert DeNiro comedy “The War with Grandpa”. There will also be two previously-released features for the Halloween season, “Hocus Pocus” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas”. As for other new releases for what is normally Oscar season, Sierra Theatres Vice-President Azriel LaMarca says it’s still slim pickings, with many films being held for next year already…

click to listen to Azriel LaMarca

And with Nevada County now in the Orange COVID Tier, 50-percent capacity is allowed, but that won’t improve, even if we hit the Yellow, or best, Tier. LaMarca says she’s not expecting huge crowds…

click to listen to Azriel LaMarca

But LaMarca says a 150-thousand-dollar CARES Act grant should keep the Del Oro open through the end of the year. She says Sierra Theatres has signed onto the “Cinema Safe” COVID protocol program. That includes a mask mandate unless you’re eating or drinking and deep cleaning between every showing.

