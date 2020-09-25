Del Oro To Reopen Again After Funding Boost

Thanks to a 150-thousand dollar boost from CARES Act funding approved by Nevada County earlier this week, Sierra Theaters is preparing to reopen at least one of its cinemas. Vice-President Azriel LaMarca says they plan to open the doors again at the Del Oro Theatre by around mid-October. The county’s recent move into a moderate COVID infection tier also means maximum capacity can be doubled, from 25 to 50-percent. But LaMarca says she hopes there’ll be enough new films to lure moviegoers back…

But LaMarca says the new money should keep the Del Oro Theatre open at least through the end of the year, regardless. Meanwhile, Sierra Cinemas and the Sutton Cinema have remained closed since the pandemic began in March. And while 75-percent of theatres nationwide have reopened, it still does not include the top-two markets, Los Angeles and New York…

LaMarca says they plan to open with “Tenet” and the new Robert DeNiro film, “The War with Grandpa”. The Del Oro was open for a few weeks this summer, but then Governor Newsom tightened COVID restrictions again, closing all theatres. Sierra Theaters is one of seven so-called “anchor institutions” getting new money, also including the Center for the Arts, Miners Foundry, Sierra Community House, The Food Bank of Nevada County, the South Yuba River Citizens League, and the Town of Truckee.