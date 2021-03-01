Delayed NID Winter Camping Season Begins

After an over two-month delay, NID’s winter camping season has begun, starting March first. The pause was due to the Stay at Home Order in December. Although it was lifted January 12th, Recreation Manager Monica Reyes says they decided to remain closed for a while longer, just in case another shutdown occurred. For the winter season, campgrounds are available on a first-come first-serve basis, including at Scotts Flat Reservoir, which, during peak season, has 169 sites…

Reyes says around 50 sites are available at Long Ravine and Orchard Springs campgrounds at Rollins Lake. There are normally a total of 250 sites, also including at the Greenhorn and Peninsula sites…

Meanwhile, Reyes says online reservations are already being taken for the summer camping season.