< Back to All News

Delayed NID Winter Camping Season Begins

Posted: Mar. 1, 2021 12:52 AM PST

After an over two-month delay, NID’s winter camping season has begun, starting March first. The pause was due to the Stay at Home Order in December. Although it was lifted January 12th, Recreation Manager Monica Reyes says they decided to remain closed for a while longer, just in case another shutdown occurred. For the winter season, campgrounds are available on a first-come first-serve basis, including at Scotts Flat Reservoir, which, during peak season, has 169 sites…

click to listen to Monica Reyes

Reyes says around 50 sites are available at Long Ravine and Orchard Springs campgrounds at Rollins Lake. There are normally a total of 250 sites, also including at the Greenhorn and Peninsula sites…

click to listen to Monica Reyes

Meanwhile, Reyes says online reservations are already being taken for the summer camping season.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha