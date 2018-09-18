Delays Continue For Hwy 20 Smartsville Project

If you drive on Highway 20 near Smartsville on weekdays, one-way traffic controls are expected to remain in effect most days, at least through the end of the month, and likely beyond. A safety project on an accident-prone stretch, between McGanney Lane and Mooney Flat Road, has been going on for about a month and a half. Cal Trans Public Information Officer, Gilbert Mohtes-Chan, says the narrow two-lane stretch will eventually be abandoned, sometime next year, for new lanes. But he says it’ll look a lot different…

Mohtes-Chan says that section no longer meets the 55 mile-an-hour design standard…

There will also be pocket turn lanes. Most of the traffic delays are occurring between 7am and 5pm Monday through Friday. Meanwhile, blasting work is still expected that would close that stretch between 10 and 11am on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. Mohtes-Chan says that’s not expected to be done until sometime in October. He says there’s no precise timetable for ending one-way traffic controls, but they probably won’t be completely stopped until the rainy season. Completion of the project is expected by the fall of next year and perhaps sooner.