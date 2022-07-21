Delays Continue For Sierra Travellers On Hwy 20

With Highway 20, east of Nevada City, being the most direct route to the Sierra in this area, and especially with vacation season here, motorists are reminded to bring their patience. One-way traffic controls are set up at two or three locations at a time on a 14-mile stretch, for the Omega Curves Project, which began in the spring. That’s from 6am to 6pm on weekdays. Cal Trans Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says that’s between Conservation and Lowell Hill Roads, with up to 20-minute delays…

Three turnouts will also eventually be added, at some point, during the two-year project, where slow-moving vehicles can allow drivers to safely pass. They’ll also serve as traffic-enforcement locations. Borrayo says work appears to be on schedule, at this point…

The project is expected to continue until around November, weather permitting, with completion still hoped for by the fall of 2023. For real-time updates, use Cal Trans’ QuikMap link or app.