< Back to All News

Delays Continue Hwy 20 Omega Curves Project

Posted: May. 16, 2022 12:02 AM PDT

Traffic delays continue at multiple locations for Cal Trans Omega Curves Project on Highway 20, between Nevada City and the I-80 junction. Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says beginning May 16th, there are two particular stretches where motorists will find one-way traffic controls, with up to 20-minute delays, from 6am to 6pm. That includes near Conservation Road and Pine Needle Lane…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

Motorists will also find similar delays in the Washington Road area. Crews will continue grading and widening work, to install another left-turn pocket with eight-foot shoulders. And Borrayo says you should also be alert for trucks hauling logs…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

Also, three turnouts will be added, where slow-moving vehicles can allow motorists to safely pass, while also serving as traffic enforcement locations for the CHP. The 62-million-dollar Omega Curves Safety Project is expected to be finished by the fall of 2023, with more delays expected over the months ahead in other areas.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha