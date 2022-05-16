Delays Continue Hwy 20 Omega Curves Project

Traffic delays continue at multiple locations for Cal Trans Omega Curves Project on Highway 20, between Nevada City and the I-80 junction. Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says beginning May 16th, there are two particular stretches where motorists will find one-way traffic controls, with up to 20-minute delays, from 6am to 6pm. That includes near Conservation Road and Pine Needle Lane…

Motorists will also find similar delays in the Washington Road area. Crews will continue grading and widening work, to install another left-turn pocket with eight-foot shoulders. And Borrayo says you should also be alert for trucks hauling logs…

Also, three turnouts will be added, where slow-moving vehicles can allow motorists to safely pass, while also serving as traffic enforcement locations for the CHP. The 62-million-dollar Omega Curves Safety Project is expected to be finished by the fall of 2023, with more delays expected over the months ahead in other areas.