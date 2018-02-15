Delays in NC Marijuana Business Permits

An evening of frustration as representatives from marijuana manufacturing and testing businesses and elected officials learned of a procedural error that will cause a two week delay before the businesses move forward in the permitting process. At Wednesday evenings meeting, City Attorney Hal McGraw informed the City Council four applications going before the Planning Commission Thursday should be postponed. Mayor Duane Strawser clarified the issue.

Seven applications are in the permitting process, and Planning Commissioner Amy Wolfson and city staff explained that the Planning Department is trying to juggle too many balls to efficiently get the applications through the process.

Mayor Duane Strawser said the council had no choice but to delay the process.

Planning Commissioner, Amy Wolfson, says going forward, applicants will turn in redacted versions of the applications to help streamline the process. Delays in the permitting process could potentially cost businesses tens of thousands of dollars in revenue.