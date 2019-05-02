< Back to All News

Delays On I-80 Near Colfax Complete Climbing Lane

Posted: May. 1, 2019 5:34 PM PDT

If you’re planning to drive on Interstate 80 near Colfax, expect delays into June. Cal Trans Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says they’re completing the widening work for a three-mile climbing lane in the eastbound direction that began three years ago…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

That adds a third lane for that direction. Final plans also include a new retaining wall, slope reconstruction, asphalt concrete overlay, and permanent striping work. Borrayo says motorists can anticipate reduced lanes from 5am to 6pm Monday through Thursday, and 5am to noon on Friday. Meanwhile, paving work is also going on for the westbound direction in that area…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

Those delays are in effect from 5am to 6pm Tuesday through Thursday.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha