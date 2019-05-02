Delays On I-80 Near Colfax Complete Climbing Lane

If you’re planning to drive on Interstate 80 near Colfax, expect delays into June. Cal Trans Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says they’re completing the widening work for a three-mile climbing lane in the eastbound direction that began three years ago…

That adds a third lane for that direction. Final plans also include a new retaining wall, slope reconstruction, asphalt concrete overlay, and permanent striping work. Borrayo says motorists can anticipate reduced lanes from 5am to 6pm Monday through Thursday, and 5am to noon on Friday. Meanwhile, paving work is also going on for the westbound direction in that area…

Those delays are in effect from 5am to 6pm Tuesday through Thursday.