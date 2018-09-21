Deli Night at Elks Lodge Saturday

It’s the one night a year that a Jewish delicatessen comes to Nevada County. It’s the annual all-you-can-eat Deli Night at the Nevada City Elks Lodge, put on by the Nevada County Jewish Community Center…

The meal is catered to resemble the fancy delis like Canter’s in Los Angeles and the Carnegie Deli in New York. There’s also music during the evening from ‘Swingtime’. Organizer Dave Cohen says it’s a great night for the whole family…

Tickets are available at the door. Deli Night is tomorrow (Saturday) at the Nevada City Elks Lodge from 5 to 7pm.

