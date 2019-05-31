< Back to All News

Dellis Leaving Nevada City School District

Posted: May. 30, 2019 6:06 PM PDT

The Nevada City School District is looking for a new superintendent for next term. Trisha Dellis says she’s accepted a new position in the Carmel District, as the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, starting July first…

click to listen to Trisha Dellis

Dellis has been superintendent for the Nevada City School District for four years…

click to listen to Trisha Dellis

In February, Dellis became embroiled in some controversy, after the district administration recommended closure of Nevada City Charter School. The School Board approved the recommendation. In the meantime, the Board will immediately begin the process of appointing an interim replacement for the 2019-2020 school year. Dellis’ husband, Jeff, is the athletic director at Nevada Union High School. Trisha tells us that Jeff will stay with that job, for the time being.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha