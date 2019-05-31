Dellis Leaving Nevada City School District

The Nevada City School District is looking for a new superintendent for next term. Trisha Dellis says she’s accepted a new position in the Carmel District, as the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, starting July first…

Dellis has been superintendent for the Nevada City School District for four years…

In February, Dellis became embroiled in some controversy, after the district administration recommended closure of Nevada City Charter School. The School Board approved the recommendation. In the meantime, the Board will immediately begin the process of appointing an interim replacement for the 2019-2020 school year. Dellis’ husband, Jeff, is the athletic director at Nevada Union High School. Trisha tells us that Jeff will stay with that job, for the time being.