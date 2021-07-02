Delta Variant Detected First Time Here

The much more contagious coronavirus Delta variant has now been detected in Nevada County. Six cases have been reported. Officials say the specimens were collected between June third and June 15th, indicating this strain has been circulating in the county for at least four weeks. County Public Health Officer, Doctor Scott Kellermann says he’s not sure how sick these people could be, so far…

The Delta variant is anticipated to become the most common variant. Kellermann says he hopes that will bring a spike in the local immunization rate, but it remains to be seen…

Kellermann says peer and family pressure, along with the advice from a family doctor, are likely more effective in convincing reluctant people to get vaccinated, compared to any public information campaign. He also says he doesn’t expect Nevada County to join Los Angeles County in formally recommending that vaccinated residents wear masks indoors again in most settings.