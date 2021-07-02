< Back to All News

Delta Variant Detected First Time Here

Posted: Jul. 1, 2021 5:42 PM PDT

The much more contagious coronavirus Delta variant has now been detected in Nevada County. Six cases have been reported. Officials say the specimens were collected between June third and June 15th, indicating this strain has been circulating in the county for at least four weeks. County Public Health Officer, Doctor Scott Kellermann says he’s not sure how sick these people could be, so far…

click to listen to Doctor Kellermann

The Delta variant is anticipated to become the most common variant. Kellermann says he hopes that will bring a spike in the local immunization rate, but it remains to be seen…

click to listen to Doctor Kellermann

Kellermann says peer and family pressure, along with the advice from a family doctor, are likely more effective in convincing reluctant people to get vaccinated, compared to any public information campaign. He also says he doesn’t expect Nevada County to join Los Angeles County in formally recommending that vaccinated residents wear masks indoors again in most settings.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha