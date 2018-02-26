Democrat to Challenge LaMalfa For Congress

A lawyer from North Auburn thinks she’s the one who can end a decades-long streak in this area of a Republican in Congress. Jessica Holcombe actually announced her candidacy well over a year ago. She says she was politically-minded even as a kid, growing up poor as one of seven children…

She says she would have her parents take her to Board of Supervisors meetings. Northeastern California has had a Republican Representative for close to 30 years. Wally Herger was in office for 20 years, followed by Doug LaMalfa who is seeking his third two-year term. Holcombe says things have changed, though. She says people in this area are starting to identify more with issues that Democrats stand for like health care and better education, and she also says her campaign has brought out some big guns…

Holcombe will be running against other Democratic candidates in June. If she wins there, she would take on LaMalfa in November.

