Democrats Still Out Number Republicans Here

The latest voter registration numbers in California show a continuing strong preference for the Democratic Party, or 44-percent of the over 20-million registered. 27-percent declined to state a party preference, and 24-percent are Republicans. Democrats outnumber Republicans in 359 of the state’s 482 cities. In 207 cities, Democrats outnumber the GOP by at least a two-to-one margin, including Nevada City. There are only 17 cities where there are more Republicans. The chairman of the Nevada County Republican Party, Bob Hren, is not surprised…

53-percent of registered voters in Nevada City are Democrats, compared to 17-percent for Republicans. In Grass Valley, the gap is less pronounced, at 40-percent for Democrats and 29-percent for Republicans. Hren realizes it’s a major challenge to change the political makeup in the forseeable future…

Unlike the state, no party preference voters come in third in Nevada County, instead of second. Nevada County Democrats did not return calls for comment.