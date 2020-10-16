Denney and LaMalfa Clash Over Pandemic

Perhaps the two most urgent issues this year, the record wildfires and the pandemic, were among the topics at what is believed to be the only candidates’ forum for Nevada County’s congressional seat. Incumbent Republican Doug LaMalfa, who is seeking re-election to a fifth two-year term in November, says there is still too much misinformation about what’s most effective in reducing coronavirus infections…

But Democratic challenger Audrey Denney says public health guidelines are clear and effective…

Regarding the wildfire threat, LaMalfa says he’s helped in getting FEMA and Cal OES to work together in approving many millions of dollars in prevention funding. Denney says she agrees that better forest management is needed, but climate change impacts also need to be reduced. And she says LaMalfa also voted against some funding signed into law by the Trump Administration. Denney, who has never held elected office, has most recently been designing strategy and curriculum for worldwide ag companies and non-profits.