Human Remains Found in Nevada County

Human remains have been found in Nevada County, and they may be the body of a missing southern California woman. Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal says yesterday, detectives from Los Angeles were led to the bank of Dry Creek in the Spenceville Wildlife area, and discovered what appeared to be a shallow grave. That was confirmed this morning…

Royal says how long it will take to identify the remains depends on the autopsy, and also if there are dental records available…

Anthropologists from Chico State were also brought in to investigate. 25 year-old Adea Shabani was last seen in Hollywood about a month ago, and her boyfriend recently led cops on a high speed chase, and then killed himself before he could be taken into custody.

