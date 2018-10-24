Deputies Officially Cleared In Shooting Incident

Four Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies have been officially cleared of any criminal liability, by the District Attorney’s Office, in the shooting and wounding of a burglary suspect earlier this year. The deputies had responded to a burglary in progress, on Forest View Drive in Nevada City. They found the suspect, 39-year-old Christopher Mills, in a vehicle. As they approached, they say Mills rammed a patrol car and sped off. After a short pursuit, Mills was stopped on Horseshoe Lane, where he was shot multiple times. Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says that was after Mills tried to ram the deputies…

Walsh says there were legitimate concerns about the safety of residents in the area…

Meanwhile, Walsh says Mills is scheduled to be tried in November on three felony charges, including attempted murder. But he says the trial has been moved to Yuba County, due to a conflict cited by a Nevada County judge. Mills is from the Yuba County town of Bangor.