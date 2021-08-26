Deputies Oppose Vaccine Mandates

Nevada County hasn’t issued any vaccination mandates for its employees. But the Deputy Sheriff’s Association has issued a statement opposing them. Association President Rory Sonnier says such an order for healthcare and school staff has negatively impacted many within the community, without being more specific…

Sonnier says the Association has around 50 members and had no exact numbers on how many are vaccinated. But he describes it as “minimal”…

The statement goes on to say that the Association understands that everyone has their own opinion relating to the vaccine and must educate themselves when making their decision. But they say it should be known that they disagree with the direction of some state and local leaders on this topic. Sonnier also points out the Deputy Sheriff’s Association is not speaking on behalf of the entire Sheriff’s Department.